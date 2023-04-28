Jack Welsby discusses what it is like being coached by Shaun Wane in the England camp

The St Helens fullback, who played his junior rugby for Shevington Sharks, is one of the four previously capped players in the 19-man squad for Saturday’s mid-season international against France at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Welsby states it’s always a privilege to be able to represent his country and enjoys being part of the training camps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a lot of similarities between what we do at our clubs and what we do with England,” he said.

Jack Welsby

“It’s just the finer detail that Shaun (Wane) goes into, and the intensity in the training- that is the real difference.

“It’s about concentrating at all times and making sure we’re switched on- just being competitive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been really good working under Shaun.

“You can understand why he’s won so many accolades in the game, I’ve just loved every second.

“I couldn’t quite believe how intense it was when I first came in. It took a bit of getting used to but I got there, and I’m thankful for the opportunity he’s given me.

“I always want to be here in whatever way I can- just doing my best for my country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welsby says it will be good to see so many players make their England debuts in the game against France.

Wigan Warriors’ Ethan Havard, Toby King, Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies and Jake Wardle are among those who could pick up their first test cap.

“This game is a good opportunity to play with some of the lads I came through the England ranks with,” Welsby added.

“To see them making their debuts is something I’m looking forward to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s the likes of Morgan Smithies, Tom Holroyd, Harry Smith- it’s probably around half of them.

“I’ve got some really good memories with them so I’m hoping we can create some more.

“I think all of the lads have realised what a step up it is coming to England- and they’re all taken aback by the opportunity.

“This week gives players an incentive to get into the squad by putting their best foot forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone has earnt their place.

“I probably don’t see myself as one of the more experienced lads, but whatever role I play, I’ll just try to give my input, helping everyone where I can.

“We will look after each other in a sort of weird way with us all being a similar age.

“I was joking with George (Williams) about being one of the older players, so I will try to help him through his first game as captain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welsby believes it’s always important to be adaptable, and says he’s prepared for any fixture that comes his way.

“You’ve got to be able to switch your focus,” he stated.

“One week you’re playing in Super League, then it’s a double-header with England, then it’s the Challenge Cup.

“It’s something we’re accustomed to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad