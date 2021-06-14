Jackson Hastings to co-captain All Stars against England next week

Jackson Hastings hopes to make the England squad for the World Cup

The Wigan halfback has made no secret of his desire to play for Wane's England having represented Great Britain in 2019 - he qualifies through an English grandparent.

But having been overlooked by Wane he will instead co-captain the All Stars side which will provide their opposition at Warrington's HJ Stadium next Friday.

He said of his selection: "Not knowing if I was going to be in the England set-up or not, it's the best chance to play in front of Shaun again, that's the way I look at it.

"Hopefully I can put my name in the frame for the end of the year."

His inclusion means he will miss Wigan's match against Wakefield next Thursday. Super League clubs have agreed to allow up to six players to be absent for England/All Stars duty.