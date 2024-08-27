Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jacob Douglas hailed his try-scoring home debut as ‘special’ with the rising winger having now laid down his goals following his new extended contract with Wigan Warriors.

The 20-year-old enjoyed his first senior try to open the scoring as Wigan went on to claim a 22-4 victory over Hull FC, returning to second spot on the Super League table and on level points with Hull KR in the battle for the League Leaders’ Shield.

“It was good, it felt special,” Douglas said following the Round 23 win.

“The energy was really good. The fans are always loud at The Brick, it was good to feel the energy and buzz off it. It helped me a bit at the start, hearing the energy.”

Jacob Douglas marked his home debut with a try in the win over Hull FC

The fixture marked just his second first-team appearance, replacing Abbas Miski and partnering Zach Eckersley on the right-edge - with the pair having been scouted as juniors at Waterhead Warriors by Matt Peet and together rose through the ranks at Wigan.

“You’ve got to take your opportunities,” Douglas said.

“It’s being mindful of what the team needs; that team first mentality. But then to go out and back myself, back my decisions and things like that. It was good to get out there.

“There’s always stuff you can work on, but I’ll go through that with the coaching staff. It felt really good.

“As soon as you hear you’re in, especially for us young lads, you want to take the opportunity and stamp your mark a little bit. When the chances come, you’ve got to take them with both hands.”

The reigning champions have triggered the extended one-year option in the winger’s contract, which will see him remain at the club for the 2025 Super League season.

And the rising youngster now has his targets set on earning more first-team appearances, as well as hoping to secure a long-term contract, having progressed through the scholarship and academy from 2019.

Douglas said: “It’s good to get my future secured. We’ll see what next year brings; try to cement a spot if I can, and do as much as I can for the team.

“Hopefully I can extend after that, that’s the aim. This is the place I want to be. There’s a great future for this club and the only way is up.”