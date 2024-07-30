Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jai Field has been included in Wigan’s 21-man squad to take on Huddersfield Giants and could make his return to action for the first time since the Challenge Cup Final.

The Australian superstar full-back suffered a hamstring injury in the early exchanges of the showdown under the famous arch in June, and has been sidelined ever since.

But the 26-year-old has been included in Matt Peet’s squad for Thursday night’s Super League clash against Huddersfield, the first of three games in 10 days for the reigning champions.

Prop forward Sam Eseh has also been included after being recalled to the Warriors from his loan spell at Leeds Rhinos, where he made five appearances for his hometown club.

The pair replace Brad O’Neill and Jacoub Douglas in the only two changes made.