Jai Field believes he can be like a new player for Wigan Warriors as he looks to put his injury troubles behind him

The 24-year-old missed most of his first season at the club, after suffering a torn hamstring on his debut against Leigh.

With his injuries now behind him, Field wants to take the opportunity to show people exactly what he is about.

“Last year was disappointing,” he acknowledged. “It was my first real year having to deal with a major injury, and it’s not the way you want to start things with a new club.

Jai Field

“When I first arrived, there was a lockdown so I couldn’t really do a lot apart from train.

“Then obviously it was disappointing around those few weeks around my surgery, so it was all pretty devastating.

“It was tough coming back at the end of the season when everyone else was match fit, because I was just trying to find my feet. It was just one of those years.

“I feel like this season I’ve got a point to prove to myself and a few other people. You can be written off when things like this happen, but I think I can be like a new player – because no one got to see me last year.

“I want to have an injury free year and play some consistent footy. If I’m doing that then I know I can play well. I think it’s common knowledge I’m quite fast and good on my feet, which I didn’t really get to showcase, so hopefully the fans will be able to see that.”

Field has enjoyed seeing more of the supporters throughout the last few months, and is honoured to be involved in Wigan’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

“Last year we couldn’t do a lot due to Covid, but it has been good getting out into the community and doing different things,” he said.

“Before Christmas, fans came down to watch us train in the pouring rain, so you can tell they’re committed.

“We’re all lucky to be here at the club for such an historic year. Things like this doesn’t happen often, so it is quite a privilege.”

Field has enjoyed the preparations for the new campaign so far, and is positive about the changes head coach Matt Peet has brought in.

He’s also been readying himself to potentially start the season playing at full back, with a few notable absences in the position.

He said: “You have to play out of position sometimes, that’s just your role. I’ve played there before, so at this point I might be doing it again.

“Pre-season been quite enjoyable. We did a good bit before Christmas and have got straight back into it now.

“A new coach brings new philosophies, and everyone is buying into that.

“News ideas and a new culture has been implemented, with all the lad ripping in.”