Jai Field blow confirmed as Wigan Warriors coach provides injury latest on Zach Eckersley

By Drew Darbyshire
Published 19th Jul 2025, 18:10 BST
Jai Field in action for Wigan Warriors
Wigan Warriors will be without star man Jai Field for Friday’s home clash with Catalans Dragons after failing a head injury assessment in their defeat to Hull FC.

The Australian fullback is the latest player to be sidelined for the Warriors in a blow to Peet’s side, who are already without the likes of Bevan French (calf), Abbas Miski (knee), Jack Farrimond (hamstring), Luke Thompson (calf) and Sam Walters (fibula).

Field left the action in the final quarter of Wigan’s 32-12 defeat to Hull on Saturday afternoon and didn’t return. He was initially shown a green card after staying down following an innocuous-looking tackle from Davy Litten, but Field didn’t return to the field after the mandatory two minutes for the green card, and instead went for a head injury assessment, which he then failed.

Head injury protocols have automatically ruled him out of Wigan’s next game, which is on Friday evening against Catalans Dragons at the Brick Community Stadium.

“Jai failed his HIA, so he’ll miss next week,” Peet told Wigan Today in the post-match press conference.

“Our reserves are playing over there (at Robin Park) as we speak, so they’ve got the opportunity to put their hand up, and there’ll be nobody else really coming back in, so it’ll be an important week’s training.”

Meanwhile, Wigan lost young centre Zach Eckersley in the 13th minute as he was helped from the field by two of the club’s medical staff, and he will be assessed further in the coming days.

"He’s having an X-ray on his leg, we’ll find out more tonight,” Peet added. “It looked quite innocuous.”

