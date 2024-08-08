Jai Field has been restored to the Wigan Warriors squad for this weekend's Super League trip to Leeds.

The Australian was rested for the midweek victory over Leigh in the 'Battle of the Borough', but looks set to regain his full-back berth with Wigan looking to cement their position on top of the table.