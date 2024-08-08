Jai Field gives Wigan Warriors huge boost ahead of Leeds Rhinos trip
The Australian was rested for the midweek victory over Leigh in the 'Battle of the Borough', but looks set to regain his full-back berth with Wigan looking to cement their position on top of the table.
Wigan 21-man squad: 1 Jai Field, 2 Abbas Miski, 3 Adam Keighran, 4 Jake Wardle, 5 Liam Marshall, 7 Harry Smith, 8 Ethan Havard, 10 Liam Byrne, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 Kaide Ellis, 15 Patrick Mago, 16 Luke Thompson, 17 Kruise Leeming, 19 Tyler Dupree, 20 Harvie Hill, 21 Junior Nsemba, 22 Sam Walters, 23 Ryan Hampshire, 26 Zach Eckersley, 28 Jacob Douglas, 30 Jack Farrimond.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.