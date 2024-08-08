Jai Field gives Wigan Warriors huge boost ahead of Leeds Rhinos trip

Jai Field has been restored to the Wigan Warriors squad for this weekend's Super League trip to Leeds.

The Australian was rested for the midweek victory over Leigh in the 'Battle of the Borough', but looks set to regain his full-back berth with Wigan looking to cement their position on top of the table.

Wigan 21-man squad: 1 Jai Field, 2 Abbas Miski, 3 Adam Keighran, 4 Jake Wardle, 5 Liam Marshall, 7 Harry Smith, 8 Ethan Havard, 10 Liam Byrne, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 Kaide Ellis, 15 Patrick Mago, 16 Luke Thompson, 17 Kruise Leeming, 19 Tyler Dupree, 20 Harvie Hill, 21 Junior Nsemba, 22 Sam Walters, 23 Ryan Hampshire, 26 Zach Eckersley, 28 Jacob Douglas, 30 Jack Farrimond.

