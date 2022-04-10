Matty Peet’s side will now face St Helens at Elland Road on May 7 for a place in the final later that month.

Ethan Havard, Zak Hardaker and Liam Farrell also went over, in a game where Wigan need to be defensively strong for long periods.

Wakefield started the brighter out of the two teams, putting early pressure on the Warriors defence.

Jai Field celebrates with Bevan French as Wigan Warriors booked their place in the Challenge Cup semi-finals

They came close to opening the scoring after 12 minutes, but a last-ditch tackle from Hardaker forced Lewis Murphy into touch before he could ground the ball with a superb diving effort.

Moments later, the game did have its first try, but it was for Wigan, who quickly broke down the pitch, with Liam Farrell providing an assist for Field.

Hardaker was on hand to add the extras to make it 6-0.

Iain Thornley came close to getting a second for Peet’s side but couldn’t keep hold of the ball under pressure as he approached the line.

Jai Field went over for a hat-trick in the win against Wakefield

Down the other end, Murphy wasn’t denied by the video ref for a second time, as he successfully grounded the ball before entering touch with another great diving finish.

Max Jowitt added the extras to level the scores at the midway point of the half.

Trinity thought they had taken the lead through Lee Gaskell just after half an hour, but the referee ruled it out for obstruction.

It was once again Wigan who edged back in front, as Ethan Havard crossed the line with three minutes remaining before the break.

Thomas Leuluai provided the assist, as he produced some fantastic footwork to open up some space and offload the ball.

Moments into the second half, Field added his second of the afternoon to extend Wigan’s lead to 18-6.

Murphy had the opportunity to pull one back for the home side but couldn’t gather the ball near the line on the left side.

On the hour mark, the Warriors went even further ahead, as space opened up for Hardaker to go over with ease on the right side, before adding the extras himself with the conversion.

Wigan put the win beyond all doubt with eight minutes remaining, as Liam Farrell added his name to the scoresheet.

With a minute remaining, Field completed his hat-trick, as he found space on the left wing to sprint through to the line.

The victory means Wigan will now face St Helens twice in a number of weeks, with the semi-final tie coming not long after the Good Friday clash.

Wakefield Trinity: Max Jowitt, Liam Kay, Reece Lyne, Corey Hall, Lewis Murphy, Lee Gaskell, Mason Lino, Tinirau Arona, Liam Hood, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jay Pitts, Matty Ashurst, James Batchelor.

Interchanges: Jai Whitbread, Harry Bowes, Eddie Battye, Jordy Crowther.

Tries: Murphy (20’)

Conversions: Jowitt (1/1)

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Iain Thornley, Zak Hardaker, Jake Bibby, Bevan French, Cade Cust, Thomas Leuluai, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Oliver Partington, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Ethan Havard, Joe Shorrocks.

Tries: Field (13,’ 41’), Havard (36’), Hardaker (60’), Farrell (72’)