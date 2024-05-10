Jai Field on full-back battle against Jake Connor and facing ‘good mate’ following recent switch from NRL

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jai Field will face one of his close friends when Wigan Warriors meet Huddersfield Giants at the John Smith’s Stadium during Super League Round 11.

The two clubs are preparing to do battle for the second time this season already, with Matt Peet’s Warriors having claimed a 30-16 victory less than seven days after their historic World Club Challenge triumph earlier this season.

Saturday’s fixture also provides another chance for Wigan ace Field to play against former team-mate and good friend Adam Clune, who made the switch to Super League from the NRL ahead of the 2024 campaign with Ian Watson handing him a three-year deal.

And the Wigan full-back believes the Huddersfield half-back is taking his opportunities with the West Yorkshire outfit, having played every game in 2024 to date with three tries.

“I played with Adam Clune and Jack Murchie growing up,” full-back Field said.

“Jack and I are from the same area and growing up we played a lot of rep together, and I played a lot of footy and touch footy with Adam.

“Adam is one of my good mates. We grew up together, him and his twin brother and his family. It’s sort of funny having him over here now in Manchester.

“He had a few injuries through the back end of his 20s career and made his debut late with the Dragons, then was at Newcastle.

“But he’s come over here for an opportunity and he’s grabbing it with both hands.”

26-year-old Australian Field is also relishing the battle against opposition number one Jake Connor.

Field admits his team will have to work hard on the edges to limit the 29-year-old five-time England international, who has produced six try assists so far this Super League season but is yet to cross for his own opening score in the competition.

“He’s a great player, he’s got a lot of good skill and he can burn you with his kicking and his passing,” Field said of Connor.

“We’re going to have to be switched on across our edges to keep him quiet.

“Huddersfield have scored some great tries and have some good players that run some good shape.