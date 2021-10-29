Jai Field ready to make up for lost time for Wigan Warriors next season

Jai Field (Photo: Bernard Platt)

But the former Paramatta Eels half back aims to change that relationship in 2022.

Field made just four appearances in 2021; a hamstring injury sustained in the opening game of the season against Leigh confining him largely to a spectating and cheerleading role.

Now the 24-year-old playmaker is on the mend, keen to make up lost time in the final year of his current contract.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite his injury woes, however, Field insists: “Overall my time here so far has been good. The club has been great and they have aided my rehab well.

“I had those injuries so I’m trying to do strengthening on my hamstring, to keep things ticking over and not let my body go too much.

“I want to start the year strong and hit the ground running.”

Field came from the NRL with a reputation for lightning quick feet and tricky ball skills.

Those attributes were badly missed as Warriors struggled to post points in key games.

“It was disappointing the way we went out of the competition this year,” he agreed. “I think everyone here didn’t expect it.”

Warriors aim to mark their 150th anniversary next season in style and with a

return of silverware to the DW Stadium.

“There is a lot of talk about the 150 years,” confirmed Field. “It’s a great year to be at the club and great timing for me to be able to be here as we celebrate it.