Jai Field states hard work helped Wigan Warriors overcome a 'tough' Warrington Wolves

Liam Marshall was among the scorers for Matty Peet’s side, as he went over for a hat-trick in the 32-6 victory.

Field states everyone in the Wigan squad are willing to work hard for each other.

He said: “It was a great victory against a tough side. I don’t think where they are on the ladder really reflected how tough that game was.

Jai Field celebrates one of Wigan's tries

"It was physical and that first half was fast. It was an end to end, quick game.

"We were tired at the break but we just wanted to stick in there, so I was really pleased to get the win.

"Matty (Peet) has pushed getting as many people round the ball when they make breaks.

"He’s driven it from the start, making sure we turn up for each other.

"There were a few against Warrington, where they made clean breaks but just couldn’t finish them because we had people back in numbers.

"Marshy (Liam Marshall) jumped on one, Sam (Halsall) got another, and we went down the other end.”

After a game of great defensive work and a few assists, Field rounded off the evening with a try of his own, with a number of ex-players watching on as part of the club’s Heritage Day.

"It’s always pleasing,” he added.

"That game was tough and we just blew them away at the backend. They made us work quite hard so it was nice to finish off that way.