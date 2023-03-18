News you can trust since 1853
Jake Wardle says there is more improvement to come from Wigan Warriors following their victory over Huddersfield Giants

Jake Wardle says Wigan Warriors demonstrated character and desire in their victory over Huddersfield Giants.

By Amos Wynn
Published 18th Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT- 2 min read

The centre was among the scorers against his former club in the 14-12 win at the John Smith’s Stadium, and played a key role in assisting the winning try.

Wardle believes the result gives the Warriors plenty to build on going forward.

He said: “It’s always nice to get the win, no matter who the opposition is, but it does make it a tiny bit sweeter (being against Huddersfield).

Jake Wardle
“Regardless of who we play it’s about getting those two points.

“It was a scrappy game at times with a lot of errors, but the lads showed character and desire to defend our line, and that stands us in good stead going forward.

“We won’t get much tougher than that going forward, so it was very pleasing.

“Last week was disappointing but I think we bounced back quite well.

“We need to improve on capitalising on errors made by the opposition, but it’s still early in the season, so we can only get better from there.

“I like to think there’s a lot more to come from me too.

“It’s still early days and there is a lot of improvement from myself and the team.

“Hopefully there’s exciting times ahead.”

Wigan Warriors: Three talking points from the victory Huddersfield Giants

The Warriors return to the DW Stadium next Friday, as they take on Salford Red Devils (K.O. 8pm).

Despite only having a few games under his belt so far, Wardle says the ground is already starting to feel like home.

“I’ve experienced it a few times already and it’s a really good place to play there with the fans, and hopefully there’ll be plenty of numbers there,” he added.

“Everyone has been really welcoming so it’s been really easy for me to transition to life at the club.

“Salford will throw plenty at us so we have to turn up with the right attitude and the right desire to defend, so hopefully we can get the win.

“We want the DW to be a place where no one wants to come, so it’s about bouncing back from the Catalans loss.”

