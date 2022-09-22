The Leeds loose forward is preparing to appear in this weekend’s Grand Final.

While this will be O’Connor’s first showpiece occasion, his father knows what it’s like to play in the big games, having won several honours during his 10 years with Wigan.

He said: “He still gives me a few pointers and watches all my games back, but he just wants to be a dad and enjoy watching me playing.

Jarrod O'Connor

“He’s a big role model I’ve had growing up so I’ll always look up to him.

“I can’t remember too much of him playing because I was obviously a bit younger, but growing up he made me watch a few of his games back.

“He’s always there and always tries to help me as much as he can.

“I sometimes listen to his pointers, it depends what he says.

Terry O'Connor