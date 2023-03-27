Joe Shorrocks back with Wigan Warriors following Leigh Leopards loan spell

Joe Shorrocks has been on loan with Leigh

The 23-year-old is back training at Robin Park Arena, after spending the last few weeks with Adrian Lam’s side.

Shorrocks featured four times during his stint with the Leopards, and went over for a try in their victory over St Helens earlier this month.

Ahead of this week’s game between Wigan and Leigh, Matty Peet said: “He’s back with Wigan.

"I guess we’ll find out tomorrow if he’s in the 21 or not.”

"Our squad will be similar, we’ve been quite fortunate recently, so there won’t be too many changes.”

The Leopards have made solid start to life back in Super League, winning three of their six games.

Meanwhile, Wigan have four victories under their belt so far this season.