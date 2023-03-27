Joe Shorrocks back with Wigan Warriors following Leigh Leopards loan spell
Joe Shorrocks has returned to Wigan Warriors following his loan spell with Leigh Leopards.
The 23-year-old is back training at Robin Park Arena, after spending the last few weeks with Adrian Lam’s side.
Shorrocks featured four times during his stint with the Leopards, and went over for a try in their victory over St Helens earlier this month.
"I guess we’ll find out tomorrow if he’s in the 21 or not.”
"Our squad will be similar, we’ve been quite fortunate recently, so there won’t be too many changes.”
The Leopards have made solid start to life back in Super League, winning three of their six games.
Meanwhile, Wigan have four victories under their belt so far this season.
Ahead of Thursday’s game at Leigh Sports Village (K.O. 8pm), there will be some off-field entertainment with local band the Lottery Winners performing live.