Catalans Dragons head coach Joel Tomkins

Wigan Warriors old-boy Joel Tomkins has officially landed the head coaching role at Catalans Dragons on a permanent basis, signing a contract until the end of the 2027 season.

The 38-year-old took charge of the Dragons on an interim basis following the sacking of Steve McNamara back in May, but he has done enough in the eyes of the club’s hierarchy to land the job permanently, signing a deal which runs for two seasons on top of the current one.

A former player with Catalans, Tomkins returned to Perpignan ahead of this year as an assistant coach to Steve McNamara, having spent the previous year coaching in the youth system at Wigan, whilst helping out with Matt Peet’s first-team.

"It’s an honour to be offered the job of head coach at the Catalans Dragons, a club with passion, pride and incredible potential,” said Tomkins.

"Over the next two seasons, my focus is simple: build a team that competes with every team in Super League, earns respect, and makes our supporters proud every time they step onto the field.

"I understand that there is a lot of hard work ahead, but the opportunity to coach this team is one I’m excited about.”

Dragons owner Bernard Guasch hailed Tomkins’ appointment as the start of a ‘younger cycle’ within the club.

"We are very happy to keep Joel Tomkins as head coach,” said Guasch. “He knows this sport inside out. Just like when he was a player, he never hides and always takes responsibility.

"Today, we want to change our management approach, start a younger cycle, and I know Joel fits perfectly into that vision. I have full confidence in him to build a team that can aim for the top as early as next season.”

Tomkins came through the ranks at Wigan, making his first-team debut at the age of 18 in 2005. He made more than 200 appearances for the Warriors across two spells, with a three-year stint in rugby union with Saracens between. He played the final four years of his rugby league career with Hull KR and Catalans before hanging up his boots in 2021.