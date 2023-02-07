John Duffy discusses his role with Wigan Warriors and shares his ambitions for the upcoming season

The 42-year-old admits he jumped at the chance when the opportunity arose for him to rejoin the club and work alongside Matty Peet.

Duffy has been settling into the position throughout the off-season and is enjoying life at Robin Park Arena.

He said: “It’s been good, everyone has been brilliant.

John Duffy shares his delight of being back at Wigan

“I started my coaching journey in the scholarship, so I know a bit about the club, but the facilities are unbelievable now.

“Everyone has been welcoming and I’m enjoying the challenge.

“It’s good to pick the brains of Matty (Peet), Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin) and Tommy (Leuluai) as well.

“Matty was in our first team squad at Leigh in 2004 or 2005, so I’ve known him since then.

“When I got the call to come in for an interview, I jumped at it, and I’m really enjoying myself.

“For the academy team it’s about setting everything in place around standards and being a professional athlete, because they’ve only just come up.

“Then, for the lads who have just gone up to the first team, it’s about getting them adjusted to being full time as well.

“They’re the best in the country for their age, so there will be some really good players.

“I hope some can appear this season because they are working hard, especially the transition lads.

“It’s a big job, but it’s a good one.”

Duffy oversaw the recent 22-14 pre-season victory away to Whitehaven, with players from the academy and the reserves featuring.

A number of those involved at the Recreation Ground also appeared against Barrow Raiders and Salford, alongside members of the first team.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Warriors’ recent meeting with the Red Devils at the DW Stadium, the academy sides of the two clubs met in a friendly of their own at Robin Park Arena.

George O’Loughlin went over for four tries, while Tom Ratchford got a hat-trick, in a 84-0 victory.