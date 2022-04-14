Jonny Lomax discusses what it's like living in between Wigan and St Helens

The two teams go head-to-head this week at the Totally Wicked Stadium, currently sitting first and second in the table.

Lomax lives in between the two towns, and despite always being a Saints fan, played his junior rugby for a Wigan club.

He said: “This is the biggest derby in Super League, always. I was brought up on it. I live in Billinge, and played for a Wigan club but was a St Helens fan when I was younger.

Jonny Lomax says he's always been a firm St Helens fan

“I used to sit in the stands when I was younger, whether that would be home or away, and now I do it as a player.

“I live in a Wigan postcode but come under St Helens Council. There’s always been a bit of banter around it, someone just down the road is a Wigan fan. It’s always been the norm.

“When I was at Orrell St James, there was generally a bigger Wigan split, so it’s become the norm. I’ve always been loud and proud about being a Saints fan, my heart was always set on playing there.

“It was always difficult if we lost and I was turning up to training on the Saturday.

“In terms of family, my wife is a Saints fan now, but her mum and dad are Warriors, which shows how close it is.

“The mother-in-law is swaying a bit more. The father-in-law will ask a few questions about it, but he just allows me to relax and switch off.”

Lomax has great memories of watching the derby as a fan, and is excited to play in this year’s spectacle, but is on the lookout for a few tickets.

“I went to them when they were at Knowsley Road, which had a fantastic atmosphere,” he added.

“It’s great that this will be a sell-out, but that does make it hard work as a player to get some tickets, they’re a bit stingy with them here. I’ve been trying to dig around and put it in the group a few weeks ago to see if the lads have any spares.

“I’m trying my best. You can send it out there, ‘if anyone has tickets, please let me know.’”

Lomax is wary of the threats Wigan possess in their side, and is ready for a competitive game.

“They are looking fantastic at the minute, and really dangerous,” he stated.

“They are defending well for each other, especially watching that game the other day against Wakefield. There were a few times when it looked like they might be striped, but they just showed up to force the error or put them into touch.

“In terms of attack, they look electric, with individuals in particular looking really sharp and posing a huge threat. We will have to be at our best to nullify them.

“The confidence Jai Field is playing with is huge, and you can add Bevan French to that too. I’ve been fortunate enough in the past to play with Faz (Liam Farrell) and Batty (John Bateman), while Tommy Leuluai continues to get better, and is their equivalent of Roby.