Junior Nsemba injury update as Wigan Warriors boss delivers latest on Bevan French and Luke Thompson
Nsemba went down to the ground following an innocuous-looking challenge and was assisted from the field by the club’s medical staff. Nsemba underwent a head injury assessment, which he failed, ruling him out of next Friday’s clash with Hull KR.
"He’s alright,” Peet said in his post-match press conference. “He failed his HIA, he’ll miss next week and rightly so, but he seems okay in himself."
Meanwhile, Warriors centre Jake Wardle was spotted being sick shortly after Brad O’Neill scored his tried midway through the first half, but Peet said he was okay after the game.
“I don’t know, I was going mad because I know how deadly a kicker Marc Sneyd is,” Peet laughed. “I was not sure what was happening, and then I got asked about it at half-time, he’s alright."
Peet was asked about how likely it would be that either Bevan French or Luke Thompson would feature in next week’s clash with Hull KR.
"I think Luke’s a better chance than Bevan, but it’s a bit early to tell,” Peet added.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.