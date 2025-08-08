Junior Nsemba is assisted by the Wigan Warriors medical staff during their win over Warrington Wolves

Wigan Warriors have been dealt a huge blow, with key forward Junior Nsemba ruled out of the top-of-the-table clash with Hull KR next weekend.

Nsemba went down to the ground following an innocuous-looking challenge and was assisted from the field by the club’s medical staff. Nsemba underwent a head injury assessment, which he failed, ruling him out of next Friday’s clash with Hull KR.

"He’s alright,” Peet said in his post-match press conference. “He failed his HIA, he’ll miss next week and rightly so, but he seems okay in himself."

Meanwhile, Warriors centre Jake Wardle was spotted being sick shortly after Brad O’Neill scored his tried midway through the first half, but Peet said he was okay after the game.

“I don’t know, I was going mad because I know how deadly a kicker Marc Sneyd is,” Peet laughed. “I was not sure what was happening, and then I got asked about it at half-time, he’s alright."

Peet was asked about how likely it would be that either Bevan French or Luke Thompson would feature in next week’s clash with Hull KR.

"I think Luke’s a better chance than Bevan, but it’s a bit early to tell,” Peet added.