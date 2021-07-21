Kai Pearce-Paul poised for another 'first' with Wigan Warriors

Kai Pearce-Paul

But the backrower is poised for a completely new experience on Friday night – his first game ever in front of an unrestricted crowd.

Pearce-Paul debuted last year in an empty stadium and all of his appearances this year have been in front of limited capacities due to Covid rules, which have now been lifted.

“This will be interesting for me, it’s a whole new experience,” said the 20-year-old, set to face Wakefield at the DW Stadium. “My debut was behind closed doors and this season there has been a set amount of fans. So to be at home with a lot more fans, I can’t wait – it will lift the atmosphere completely.”

Wigan have registered successive victories over Huddersfield and will fancy their chances of a third straight win on Friday – and putting them in a solid position for the following midweek trip to Warrington.

“The team morale is up, we’re feeling a lot more confident and we’re building to where we want to be,” said Pearce-Paul.

“We started the season with seven straight wins and it’s gradually game by game, getting back to that. Our effort areas and team morale is getting back to where it was, if not back to where it was.”

The London academy-graduate has impressed many fans with his towering displays and controlled offloads.

His place in the side may come under threat with Willie Isa, Morgan Smithies and John Bateman all due back within the next two weeks.

But Pearce-Paul said: “Me personally, I focus on my own game – I don’t really think about how strong my spot is in the squad.

“I feel pretty comfortable, I’ve been given the opportunity with a few injuries and lucky for me I’ve got my shot.