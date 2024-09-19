Kaide Ellis makes improvements admission as Wigan Warriors star eyes Grand Final return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In an ever-impressive campaign in the iconic number 13 shirt for Wigan Warriors, Kaide Ellis insists there’s still ‘plenty of room’ for improvements in his loose forward role ahead of the Super League play-offs.

The 28-year-old became the first non-British player of the Super League era to receive the prominent shirt at the Cherry and Whites ahead of 2024, and has been an influential figure in Wigan’s success this season to date.

The club claimed a record-equalling World Club Challenge at the beginning of the year against Penrith Panthers, while they lifted a record-extending 21st Challenge Cup at Wembley with a win over Warrington Wolves - with Ellis at the heart of both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And yet the Australian forward, who recently scored his first try since 2022 in the 38-0 win over Leeds Rhinos at the Brick Community Stadium, still believes there’s more to come from his game.

Kaide Ellis recently scored his first try of the season in the win over rivals Leeds Rhinos

The ex-NRL man said: “I’ve really enjoyed it. Early on in the season, I felt a bit of that pressure, because I hadn’t done that role for a long time and the pressure that comes with the shirt and those who wore it before me - I definitely felt that.

“But as the season has gone on, I’ve gotten comfortable and relaxed and it’s allowed me to grow.

“Overall, I’m pretty happy with how I’ve come along and I still think I have plenty of room to improve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the regular Super League campaign coming to an end and awards season imminent, Ellis’ performances have seen his name thrown into the mix for the club’s player of the year by head coach Matt Peet, who are now just 80 minutes away from back-to-back Grand Finals, with Ellis motivated to help the Cherry and Whites to Old Trafford.

“It is nice when Matt speaks about that sort of stuff,” he added.

“It’s not something that I set out to get, although if you do get it, it is nice.

“But I still have a job to do. I just want to keep improving, playing the way I have been doing and hopefully help this team get to another Grand Final.”