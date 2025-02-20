Kaide Ellis and Wigan are aiming to bounce back from last weekend's shock home defeat to Leigh

Kaide Ellis believes being at the top to be shot at will bring out the best in Wigan Warriors this year.

The golden-point round one defeat to Leigh Leopards underlined just how much teams will raise their games against a side that swept the board in 2024.

For Ellis, though, that's more of a positive than a negative.

"It's good because your week-to-week battles are always hard...whether the opposition is at the top of the league or the bottom," he said.

"But having that challenge makes us a better team, and can only make for a better standard of rugby which is also good for the game.

"Looking at the other games over the weekend, the overall standard has raised massively, and I think we can expect to see more of the same throughout the season.

"Obviously it's going to be very difficult to do what we did last year, but all we can do is take it on a week-to-week basis.

"Because we were the standard last year, the rest of the teams want to knock us off, which doesn't necessarily change anything in terms of what's inside our heads.

"Nothing changes for us, it's a big challenge for us and it's all exciting."

Ellis is expecting this weekend's trip to Hull FC - who won at Catalans Dragons in round one - to be as tough if not tougher than the Leigh opener.

The 28-year-old is tipping the Humerside outfit to be much stronger under new coach John Cartwright.

"I think they've recruited well, John's a well respected coach in Australia, very good defensively," he said. "You have already seen at the weekend that's where they want to thrive, their defence was very effective, they want to work hard and they're very energetic.

"Bringing in two new coaches, it's been almost a reset for them, and it looks as though it will be a better year for them. He's won an NRL Grand Final as a coach, he's been involved in coaching at Origin level, he's been in and around big clubs, big games, so he knows what he's talking about and I knew he'd bring the best out of Hull.

"He's just an old school head coach, nothing flash, just all about hard work, and being tough and intense. That's the way they played last weekend and that's what we're expecting on Friday night.

Ellis is also hoping to catch up with Cartwright's son Jed, who was a team-mate at junior level with Penrith back in Australia.

"I'm very good friends with Jed, I played with him in Penrith, he's a very good bloke," added Ellis. "We started off at Penrith in the same year, 2016, and we won a reserve grade Grand Final.

"We both moved on, but we have been in touch, and been messaging each other even more since he's been over here."