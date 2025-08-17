Kaide Ellis applauds the Wigan Warriors fans

Kaide Ellis believes Wigan Warriors can take positives out of their defeat to Hull KR from a defensive point of view, but insists they need to be better with the ball moving forward.

The reigning Super League champions went down to a 10-6 defeat to league leaders Hull KR on Friday, with the Robins moving six points clear of the second-placed Warriors with just five rounds of the regular campaign remaining.

Ellis believes Wigan can take plenty of positives from the way they defended, but admitted they need to respect the ball more as Super League enters the business end of the campaign.

"It was a tough game,” said Ellis. “A top-of-the-table clash, that was to be expected, they’re a great side, we’re both very similar in the way we start the game, I thought the way we started was very physical and fast.

"Defensively, I thought we were at it, but with the way we started with the drop balls and putting ourselves under pressure, I think that was the theme of the night.

“Defensively, we were at it, plenty of scramble, we lost Faz (Liam Farrell to a sin-bin) late in the first half, and we sort of had to make up numbers and scramble. I thought we showed a lot of pride and will with the way we defended. They scored one good try and penalty goals, so we can’t get too down about that.

"I think if it’s any other team (against KR) it probably ends up being a blowout, so I think there are lots we can take from that in terms of the defence, but I’m not shying away from it, we need to be better with the ball, we just put ourselves under pressure and with a team like that, they do the basics very well and take gas out of you, so that’s something to work on for us.

"When AK (Adam Keighran) scored, I thought we had a chance of getting another, but it just wasn’t meant to be. We tried hard, we obviously didn’t mean to drop the ball, but it’s not the end of the world, we’ll be okay. The chats at full-time were all positive, and our heads aren’t down at all. We’re positive, our mindset is fine, we’ve just got to clean up with the ball.

"We’ll review this game on Monday, the same as we do every week. We won’t beat ourselves up too much, you’ve got to move on pretty quickly, and Wakey (Wakefield) are going well, they got us last time, so they’re a tough outfit and we’ll be okay, we’ll have a good week, be honest with ourselves, and we’ll move on pretty quickly.”

Meanwhile, Ellis was pleased to see teammate Abbas Miski return to action after a troublesome couple of months on the sidelines with a knee injury.

"I thought he and Marshy (Liam Marshall) did a really good job carrying the ball out of the corners,” said Ellis. “They’re great assets for us and we’ve sort of been missing him, so we appreciate what he did. It was good to see him out there. He and Marshy together are the perfect one-two punch, so as long as we can keep them two together fit and healthy, it’ll be good for us.”