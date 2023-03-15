Matty Peet’s side travel to the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday evening to take on Huddersfield Giants (K.O. 7.45pm).

Ellis states the Warriors are determined to bounce back from last week’s defeat to Catalans Dragons, but believes in hindsight the result wasn’t as bad as it first seemed.

He said: “Personally I overreacted a little bit initially.

Kaide Ellis

“It was disappointing, especially when you’re playing at home, because that’s the place we want to be strong.

“It was quite frustrating, but after looking at it, it wasn’t as bad as we first thought.

“The main thing was execution, we had 16 errors, which against a side like Catalans you can’t do.

“If we don’t make that many then we don’t have to do as much defending under pressure.

“We’re still a top team, and after the games we have lost we’ve just been honest with each other and that’s where you grow.

“You don’t want to peak too early but you want to be better than what we have been.

“If we tighten the screws on our execution then we will win a lot more games than we will lose.

“Huddersfield are probably in a similar position to us.

“They're a smart team and have a very good coach, so they will be just as ready as we are.

“They’ll definitely be up for it, so if we’ve learnt from the weekend then it will be a close game, and I expect us to respond.

“When you have a loss like that you are keen and eager for the next turnaround.

“It’s a long week between games in rugby league so it’s important not to get too low.

“You’ve got to come in and be open to learning, in order to address the problems we do have.

“We keep each other accountable and take everything on board.

“We’ve had a good week so we’re feeling really good.

“We had a good session in the icy snow.

“It felt as if I was in Australia for about 10 seconds with the sun, then the hailstone came out of nowhere, so it was back to reality.

“That’s something that never gets easier.”

Ellis joined the Warriors ahead of the 2022 season, after making the move from St. George Illawarra Dragons.

He admits he was pleased with what he got out of his first campaign in Super League, but is determined to be more consistent on a week-to-week basis.

“I’m feeling good,” the prop added.

“I’m feeling a lot better than I did at this time last year.

“The long suspension I had hurt me a little bit, because I was playing catch up.

“I’ve been building in the opening rounds, and I just want to be more consistent week in, week out.

“This being my second year definitely helps, because I know what I’m doing.

“Being used to the amount of rugby we play is massive.