Kaide Ellis in pre-season action

The Australian prop joined the club last month, after making the move from NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons.

Since arriving he’s been left impressed by what he has seen and hopes it can help to produce some good performances.

He said: “I’ve seen the DW from the outside, and it looks pretty cool. It’ll be nice to see it when it’s packed full of fans. We have a quality set-up, it is up there, if not better than, what some NRL clubs have, so we are very lucky.

The prop is settling into life at Wigan

“It’s a reason why you have to show how good you are, because you can’t have all that and not turn up. I want to prove a point this season and be one of the best front rowers in the comp, which is why the club brought me in.

“I’m known for big minutes and work rate, but I want to step it up and dominate. I like playing with the footy, so I want to bring that to the team. Hopefully it will go well, and we can win a trophy. I think it will be close.”

The 25-year-old believes he has settled in well so far and is has built up a good relationship with his teammates and coaches.

“It’s been really good so far, we’ve got really good coaching staff and a good group of lads. It has been really easy just to slot in and I feel like I’ve been here for months, which is a good sign.

“I’ve always had an interest in coming over, but Wigan itself and the people involved with the club made the decision easier. I knew it was a successful club that could do a lot for me.

“Speaking to the coaches before I signed, they wanted to help me grow, because my best footy is ahead of me. I’d like to go back to NRL eventually, but in the next few years I want to stay here and become successful.”

Ellis says the difference in weather between England and his native Australia has been one of the major things he’s had to adapt to.

“I had a bit of snow in the first week, then in we’ve hail, so that’s been nice. When I was at Penrith, we had 45-degree days and in winter it’s not that cold, so it has been a bit of a shock, but it’s all good.

“Training is not too bad, but it will be harder when the games roll around. Hopefully this time will help me to adjust a bit better.”

He also admits he’s quickly got used to the Wigan accent but is yet to sample some traditional cuisine from the town.

“Accents have been pretty good, there’s only a handful of people I can’t understand. The first couple of days were hard, but now it’s just about the different words they use, and the meaning of them.

“I’ve not heard about smack barm pey wet, I’ll have to ask the lads about it. I’ll go for a look and give it a go.”