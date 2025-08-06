Wigan Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski

Wigan Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski has given a thorough explanation of why the reigning champions abstained from voting on the expansion of Super League.

On Monday, July 28, it was announced that the majority of the current Super League clubs had voted to increase the top-flight competition to 14 teams for 2026 onwards.

Expansion was always considered the long-term direction of travel for Super League, but it was perhaps a surprise that the 12 existing clubs had agreed to introduce it for next season rather than 2027 or even 2028.

Of the 12 clubs that were involved, nine clubs voted in favour of the increase – St Helens, Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards, Salford Red Devils, Huddersfield Giants, Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity, Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves.

Meanwhile, Hull FC and Hull KR both voted against the proposal, whilst Wigan abstained.

Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski appeared on All Out Rugby League’s Back Ten podcast to explain the club’s stance.

"The decision that came out last week provoked and evoked a lot of emotions,” Radlinski said on the Back Ten podcast.

"From our point of view, I wasn’t in the room at the owners’ meeting, there was a decision made that the voting remains in that room, and the reality is, by the time the owners got to their car, somebody had told somebody, and it was out everywhere.

“It’s common knowledge that we abstained from the vote. I really think it’s worth you understanding why.

"The owners’ meeting on the 28th July had been in the diary for a number of weeks. Four or five days before, at short notice, a shareholders’ meeting was called to say that we’ll be voting on the number of teams, either for 26 or 27. In the note, it said an agenda will be circulated and all papers will be circulated before the meeting. Well, these papers didn’t turn up.

“This was a huge decision for the future of the sport. This requires financial analysis, checking and challenging at club level, at board level, us establishing our position before we go to a vote in Leeds.

"We abstained really because a lot of questions, we didn’t have the answers to, we didn’t have the information, so the vote went through.

“I sit here today in front of you guys and you can ask ‘what’s Wigan’s position on 10, 12 or 14?’. We don’t have an opinion on it at this moment in time because we can only have an opinion based on the statistical analysis, the financial information and that was presented on the day, but that needs to be presented two or three weeks in advance so you can really check and challenge all these decisions.

"It’s been a crazy week, learned lots of things, but more importantly, I’ve got a real sense of temperature in the game.”

The vote in the meeting decided that the IMG grading criteria introduced last year would be used to decide the top 12 clubs competing in the Super League from 2026 onwards.

The other two clubs to join the top flight would then be decided by an independent panel to be chaired by Lord Jonathan Caine, who was recently elected as a member of the Rugby Football League board and the strategic review subcommittee.