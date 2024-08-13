Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors were on the wrong side of the penalty count and the score in the recent Super League encounter against Leeds Rhinos.

And while admitting it’s a fine line due to the physicality of the game, Kruise Leeming is not overly concerned by the club’s recent disciplinary, saying his side tend to play with ‘ferocity’ which has helped them claim all four available trophies across the last 12 months.

Key half-back Harry Smith became the latest suspension blow for the Cherry and Whites, with the England international hit with a three-match ban after being found guilty of a Grade E charge of striking following his red card against the Rhinos.

Kruise Leeming in action against his former club Leeds Rhinos

It marked the eighth incident of the season to result in a suspension for the Warriors.

But Leeming has defended any disciplinary concerns shared externally, with the 28-year-old explaining: “We’ve won so many games with the ferocity that we play with and the tenaciousness that certain players play with, so it is a fine line.

“The game is a physical one and it’s played on the line and it’s about discipline and keeping yourself cool in those areas.

“But we don’t want to lose the ferocity that we play with either.

“It needs to be hand in hand. Sometimes it does spill over and things that we’re not proud about or happy doing, but we play the game on the line and it also makes us a good team as well.”

Matt Peet’s side picked up two wins from three across a tough 10-day period, with victories over Huddersfield and Leigh respectively, before a defeat at Headingley Stadium left a bitter feeling in Super League Round 21.

But Leeming says he is proud of the way the squad headed on the challenge, with Wigan currently on joint-points with table toppers Hull KR ahead of this year’s Magic Weekend event.

“We are proud of it. It would have been nice to get the win at Leeds, but losing is a funny thing because you probably learn more from your losses than you do from your wins,” Leeming said.

“We’ll look over the game and see what we could have done better, but the lads have put a lot of effort in, and we’ve played some good teams over this period as well.”