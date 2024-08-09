Kruise Leeming opens up on latest injury return with experienced hooker ready to step up for Warriors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kruise Leeming admits his recent injury lay-off allowed him to reflect on his debut season so far in cherry and white with the experienced hooker now looking to step up for the remainder of the campaign following Brad O’Neill’s season-ending injury.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Leeds captain recently returned from an ankle injury himself, sustained in June’s 36-0 win over London, a timely boost with the confirmed news that O’Neill will miss the rest of the season due to a devastating ACL blow suffered in the defeat to Warrington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeming, who joined the club from the Gold Coast Titans, insists he maintained a positive mindset during his recent spell on the sidelines, bouncing back in the 28-14 win over Huddersfield.

Kruise Leeming marked his return from injury in the recent win over Huddersfield Giants

“I’m just enjoying everything at the minute,” Leeming said.

“Obviously it wasn’t nice with the injury, but it gave me a chance to reevaluate my season, have a look at what I’ve done well and what I haven’t done so well.

“I’m just enjoying every day. As I’m getting older, I’m starting to realise how precious it is what we do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m loving being at Wigan as a club, I’m loving playing rugby and I know it’s not going to last forever.

“The ups and the downs, I’m embracing them all.”

The 28-year-old says the club have rallied around 22-year-old O’Neill, who is also likely to miss the start of the 2025 season with a typical recovery lasting nine months for an ACL injury.

And Leeming will be the man looking to fill the void, having made 15 of his 16 appearances from the interchange bench ahead of the Round 20 clash against the Giants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We all want to get behind him, and who am I to moan about injuries when I have Brad and Willie Isa next to me with long-term injuries,” Leeming continued.

“I’m just happy to be back out there with the lads.

“I just want to be good for the lads, and I want to play as long as I can.

“It’s been a stop-start season for me. I’ve done good in bits. When I’ved played, I feel like I’ved played well but then I’ve also been out.

“I want to do my bit for the boys. It’s not about me, we need a nine to play big minutes and that’s me.”