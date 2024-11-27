Las Vegas set for bumper crowd with historic Super League bout in quadruple-header

Officials are expecting a bumper crowd at next year’s eye-watering quadruple-header in Las Vegas, including Wigan’s Super League Round 3 clash against Warrington Wolves.

The NRL will open its 2025 campaign at Allegiant Stadium once again, having attracted 40,000 fans for the inaugural double-header event in Sin City last season as Manly Sea Eagles defeated South Sydney Rabbitohs and Sydney Roosters beat Brisbane Broncos.

Officials are hoping to get close to a capacity crowd on March 1, with the home of the Las Vegas Raiders able to hold 65,000.

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves star duo Kruise Leeming and Matty Ashton have recently been in Las Vegas, helping promote next year’s showcase event which also includes an international match between England Women and reigning world champions Australian Jillaroos. From the competition down under, Canberra Raiders will take on New Zealand Warriors, while historic four-peat Premiership winners Penrith Panthers will do battle with Cronulla Sharks.

The Super League pair recently enjoyed the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas, with advertising at the race, while they also visited the UFC Performance Institute and spent time with bantamweight world champion Merab Dvalishvili and Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin, who recently shared his support for the event in an online message shared by NRL kings Penrith.

Around 10,000 British fans are expected to turn out for the event next year, with Wigan and Warrington to kick-off the action-packed day at 1:30pm local time, 9:30pm UK.

All four matches will be shown live on Sky Sports – with England v Australia kicking off at 2am UK time.