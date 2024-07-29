Latest Super League disciplinary with Wigan Warriors star charged for head contact
St Helens could be without key man Jonny Lomax for a prolonged period, with the playmaker referred to tribunal for a Grade E head contact charge folowing his side’s defeat to Leigh Leopards.
Team-mate and centre Mark Percival has been charged with a Grade B head contact charge, receiving a one-match penalty notice.
Catalans Dragons back-rower Tariq Sims will also face a tribunal later this week with a Grade F lifting injured player charge from their Round 19 fixture against Hull FC, while the Fiji international received a one-match ban for a Grade B head contact charge, having been sent off on Saturday in Perpignan.
Castleford Tigers hooker Liam Horne received a one-match ban, while Hull FC forward Ligi Sao will miss the next two matches for a Grade C charge.
Hull KR’s Matty Storton has also been hit with a one-match ban for a Grade C other contrary behaviour charge.
Wigan’s Jake Wardle has been fined £250 for Grade B head contact following the 40-4 home defeat to Warrington Wolves, but has not been suspended.
Huddersfield’s Hugo Salabio will also be free to play at The Brick Community Stadium on Thursday night, escaping a ban, but fined £250 for Grade B head contact.
Latest disciplinary:
Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Head Contact - £250 Fine
Mark Percival (St Helens) – Grade B Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)
Jonny Lomax (St Helens) – Grade E Head Contact – Refer to Tribunal
Andy Ackers (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade B Head Contact - £250 Fine
Hugo Salabio (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade B Head Contact - £250 Fine
Liam Horne (Castleford Tigers) – Grade C Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)
Tariq Sims (Catalans Dragons) – Grade B Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)
Tariq Sims (Catalans Dragons) – Grade F Lifting injured player – Refer to Tribunal
Ligi Sao (Hull FC) – Grade C Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)
Matty Storton (Hull KR) – Grade C Other Contrary Behaviour – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B Head Contact - £250 Fine
