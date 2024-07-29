Latest Super League disciplinary with Wigan Warriors star charged for head contact

By Josh McAllister
Published 29th Jul 2024, 15:41 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2024, 15:51 BST
It has been a busy weekend for the Match Review Panel, with a total of 10 players charged following the latest round of action.

St Helens could be without key man Jonny Lomax for a prolonged period, with the playmaker referred to tribunal for a Grade E head contact charge folowing his side’s defeat to Leigh Leopards.

Team-mate and centre Mark Percival has been charged with a Grade B head contact charge, receiving a one-match penalty notice.

Jake Wardle has been among 10 charged by the MRP following the latest round of Super League actionJake Wardle has been among 10 charged by the MRP following the latest round of Super League action
Jake Wardle has been among 10 charged by the MRP following the latest round of Super League action

Catalans Dragons back-rower Tariq Sims will also face a tribunal later this week with a Grade F lifting injured player charge from their Round 19 fixture against Hull FC, while the Fiji international received a one-match ban for a Grade B head contact charge, having been sent off on Saturday in Perpignan.

Castleford Tigers hooker Liam Horne received a one-match ban, while Hull FC forward Ligi Sao will miss the next two matches for a Grade C charge.

Hull KR’s Matty Storton has also been hit with a one-match ban for a Grade C other contrary behaviour charge.

Wigan’s Jake Wardle has been fined £250 for Grade B head contact following the 40-4 home defeat to Warrington Wolves, but has not been suspended.

Huddersfield’s Hugo Salabio will also be free to play at The Brick Community Stadium on Thursday night, escaping a ban, but fined £250 for Grade B head contact.

Latest disciplinary:

Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Head Contact - £250 Fine

Mark Percival (St Helens) – Grade B Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)

Jonny Lomax (St Helens) – Grade E Head Contact – Refer to Tribunal

Andy Ackers (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade B Head Contact - £250 Fine

Hugo Salabio (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade B Head Contact - £250 Fine

Liam Horne (Castleford Tigers) – Grade C Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)

Tariq Sims (Catalans Dragons) – Grade B Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)

Tariq Sims (Catalans Dragons) – Grade F Lifting injured player – Refer to Tribunal

Ligi Sao (Hull FC) – Grade C Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)

Matty Storton (Hull KR) – Grade C Other Contrary Behaviour – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B Head Contact - £250 Fine

