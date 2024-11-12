League 1 outfit swoop for Wigan Warriors academy product with youngster keen to impress

By Josh McAllister
Published 12th Nov 2024, 15:45 BST

Whitehaven have confirmed the signing of Wigan Warriors academy product Kieran Tyrer for the 2025 League 1 campaign.

The Cumbrian outfit suffered relegation from the Championship in 2024, finishing the year in 13th spot with eight wins from 26 rounds. Tyrer makes the switch from Oldham, having made the permanent move to Sean Long’s side ahead of 2024 after impressing on dual-registration previously.

Having also appeared for West Wales, London Broncos and Workington Town, the 22-year-old Leigh-born youngster finished last year on loan at Widnes Vikings, although he did not make a single appearance for the club.

Wigan Warriors academy product Kieran Tyrer has signed for Whitehaven RLFC for 2025
Wigan Warriors academy product Kieran Tyrer has signed for Whitehaven RLFC for 2025

On the latest addition, Whitehaven head coach Anthony Murray believes Tyrer will take his first-team opportunities at the club, having only made a handful of senior appearances to date.

“In Kieran’s early career he had been at Wigan for the duration and obviously being at Wigan, you're in some fantastic systems and as a player you are well coached,” Murray said, who was appointed head coach of the club on a three-year deal earlier in October.

“Kieran has had some experience playing at Oldham and went out on loan to Widnes.

“I know he is now wanting the opportunity to make the half-back spot his own and have the responsibilities of taking the team around the field.

“Kieran has all the skills and has the right attitude to take this opportunity and make the half-back spot his and fully establish himself in League One and further.

“I can’t wait to work with Kieran. He comes from a family of rugby league players and I’m certain he will make his own mark in the game.”

