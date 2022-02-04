Originally the fixture between Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils was due to take place last year but was moved due to Covid-19.

Since then, Mossop has retired from the sport, and will instead enjoy the match from the stands instead of being on the pitch.

He said: “I’m looking forward to it. It’s been a tough year, I started off the season as a player, and now I’m retired. It’ll be good to attend as a fan, but I would prefer to obviously be playing in it, but that’s life, I’ve come to terms with it now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Mossop

“Surprisingly I’ve enjoyed being a fan. I went to the Grand Final last year, which was a bit weird because I was twitching watching the game, feeling all the tackles.

“I also went to Swinton a couple of weeks ago, and I just enjoyed it, which was reassuring because I thought I would struggle to let it go.

“I’ve done a lot of reflecting already. People expected me to be down in the dumps, but I’m looking at it the other way. I feel fortunate because with the injuries I’ve had, I probably had no right to play this long and have the success I’ve had.

“I’ve had some silverware along the way, and some unbelievable times, so all I’ve got is fond memories of my career, I’m very proud of it, and enjoying one last game with my family will be like my closing chapter with rugby league.”

Mossop during his time with Wigan

Mossop says an important part of his testimonial year has been raising money for his chosen charities, which are Kidscan, Two Brews, and Hospice at Home West Cumbria.

“It’s a privilege more than anything. At the start of your testimonial, you have to choose your charities, and that’s the hardest bit. As you can imagine there’s that many amazing ones, it’s tough to pick,” he added.

“I wanted to be a bit proactive and went into a few places, to learn what they are about. In the end I came away with the three. I’m really happy with them, and I hope at the end of this game we will have a good chunk of money I can give to them.

“Due to Covid I’ve been unable to do as many events, so it’s been a bit disappointing, but the ones I have done have been a great success.”

Despite being disappointed about being unable to play in Friday’s game, Mossop is grateful for the time he did spend on the field throughout the last few years.

“Ian Watson and Salford took me in at the lowest point of my career. My shoulder was in agony, it had no function. It sounded funny when he said he could get me back playing, but he did, and I had five more enjoyable years.

“It was almost like I was playing on borrowed time, so I got to enjoy it and appreciate it. It was a huge, huge bonus.”