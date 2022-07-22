His side beat the Warriors 42-12 at Headingley, as they produced a dominant display.

Smith was pleased by how Leeds defended as a unit to keep Wigan’s key players quiet.

He said: “We’ve had a few quality performances and patches in other games, but we were very consistent throughout.

Rohan Smith

“I thought we defended very smart together and their opportunities were limited to their most dangerous players.

"It was a good arm wrestle at the beginning of the game. For the first try we had a contest and it bounced our way.

"It was a good hard game of footy for the majority there. When they were chasing points, I felt we held our line pretty well.

"It’s important to score the first and not to concede before half time, then to score no matter how long it takes after the break.