Legend Trent Barrett still helping Wigan Warriors

Trent Barrett during his playing days

And executive director Kris Radlinski believes fans are in for a treat once the 23-year-old finds his feet at the DW.

“We have been working on his deal for a few weeks now," said Radlinski.

"Once Matt Peet, Shaun Wane and I had spoken to Cade, we were all confident he was a great fit for Wigan.

“We contacted people whose opinion we trust in Australia including Trent Barrett and Blake Green who both gave positive appraisals of Cade.

"Our aim now is to get him to the UK as soon as possible to link up with his new team-mates.

"We expect this to be before Christmas.

“We would like to thank the Manly Sea Eagles club for releasing Cade from his contract and we promise to look after one of their own.”