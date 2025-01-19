Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leigh Leopards could be without one of their key stars for the Super League opener against Wigan Warriors next month.

Leigh Journal reports that Papua New Guinea international Edwin Ipape is a doubt to make fitness for the season opening Battle of the Borough clash on Thursday, February 13.

The 25-year-old hooker underwent surgery during the off-season which ruled him out of the Pacific Championship matches last Autumn for the Kumuls.

Named in the 2023 Super League Dream Team, Ipape has been one of the standout number nines since his move to Leigh, although was limited to 19 appearances last year due to injury.

The Leopards reached the Super League semi-finals for the first time in 2024, defeating Salford Red Devils in the elimination play-offs, before Wigan cruised to a dominant 38-0 victory over their local rivals.

The reigning champions and Adrian Lam’s outfit will open the 2025 Super League campaign at the Brick Community Stadium.

“Edwin will be 50-50 whether he plays in round one,” Lam told Leigh Journal.

“He is pretty much on track and heading in the right direction. But we will make a final decision leading up to that week.

“Everything has been positive and there haven’t been any setbacks. It’s just about making sure we don't (return Ipape to action) too soon.”

Meanwhile, the Warriors will be without their own number nine Brad O’Neill until at least April as the 22-year-old continues with his rehabilitation from an ACL injury suffered against Warrington Wolves last July.