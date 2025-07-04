Abbas Miski in action for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made two changes to his matchday line-up for their Battle of the Borough clash with Leigh Leopards on Friday night.

The Warriors are boosted by the returns of first-choice wingers Abbas Miski and Liam Marshall, who come in to replace academy products Jacob Douglas and Zach Eckersley, with the latter being named as 18th man.

Miski has recovered from a knee injury he had operated on back in May, whilst Marshall has been given the all clear to play after missing last week’s win over Castleford Tigers with a minor ankle injury.

As for Leigh Leopards, coach Adrian Lam made three changes to his side that lost to Leeds Rhinos last time out. Bailey Hodgson, Josh Charnley and Alec Tuitavake come in for David Armstrong, Darnell McIntosh and Robbie Mulhern.

Leigh: Bailey Hodgson; Keanan Brand, Tesi Niu, Umyla Hanley, Josh Charnley; Gaz O’Brien, Lachlan Lam; Owen Trout, Edwin Ipape, Joe Ofahengaue, Frankie Halton, Ethan O’Neill, Isaac Liu. Subs: Jack Hughes, Alec Tuitavake, Matt Davis, Ben McNamara. 18th man: Andy Badrock.

Wigan: Jai Field; Abbas Miski, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Jack Farrimond, Harry Smith; Tyler Dupree, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Ethan Havard, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming. 18th man: Zach Eckersley.

The Round 17 Super League fixture takes place at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night, 8pm kick-off. For those not in attendance for the Battle of the Borough clash, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action.