Abbas Miski celebrates a Wigan Warriors try with teammate Adam Keighran

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has made two changes to his 21-man squad ahead of Friday’s trip across the borough to Leigh Leopards.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warriors have welcomed back experienced winger Abbas Miski into the fold, with the Lebanon international a surprise inclusion for the Battle of the Borough clash with the Leopards. Miski was ruled out for around two months in the middle of May, so he has returned slightly earlier than anticipated.

Meanwhile, young prop Harvey Makin has also returned to the 21-man squad, and would make his first-team debut if selected. Miski and Makin replace Jacob Douglas and Harvie Hill in Peet’s 21-man squad, with the latter to serve the first of a two-match suspension this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cross-code signing Christian Wade has again been included in Peet’s extended squad, and he would also make his debut if selected.

Liam Marshall didn’t feature in last week’s win over Castleford Tigers with a minor ankle injury, but he has been included ahead of the visit to Leigh, as has Jake Wardle, who picked up a knock to his pec last time out, but looks to be okay to play.

As for Leigh, star man David Armstrong has again been included in Adrian Lam’s 21-man squad, despite leaving the action in their defeat to Leeds Rhinos last week with heavy strapping around his knee.

However, the bad news for the Leopards is that there will be no Robbie Mulhern, who hasn’t been named in Lam’s extended squad, presumably due to injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leigh (from): David Armstrong, Tesi Niu, Umyla Hanley, Josh Charnley, Gaz O’Brien, Lachlan Lam, Owen Trout, Edwin Ipape, Frankie Halton, Jack Hughes, Isaac Liu, Alec Tuitavake, Matt Davis, Brad Dwyer, Keanan Brand, Ethan O’Neill, Andy Badrock, Ben McNamara, Bailey Hodgson, AJ Towse, Joe Ofahengaue.

Wigan (from): Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Zach Eckersley, Tom Forber, Jack Farrimond, Harvey Makin, Christian Wade.

The Round 17 Super League clash takes place at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday evening, 8pm kick-off. Wigan have sold out their ticket allocation for the trip across the borough, but for those not in attendance, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action.