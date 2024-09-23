Leigh’s Ricky Leutele avoids charge ahead of play-offs with just one Super League player banned
Leigh Leopards star Ricky Leutele is free to play against Salford Red Devils in this week’s play-offs following his sin-bin in the win over St Helens.
The centre was sent for 10 following his high tackle on opposition full-back Jack Welsby, however the MRP’s minutes conclude that the sin-bin was sufficient, with the contact ‘secondary’ and ‘low force’.
Adrian Lam’s Leigh secured their play-off spot with an 18-12 victory on Friday over Saints, and will face Paul Rowley’s Red Devils in the eliminators.
Hull FC’s Yusuf Aydin received a one-match penalty notice, the only Super League player to cop a ban in Round 27.
The 24-year-old has been charged for Grade B dangerous contact following the 24-4 defeat to Catalans Dragons at the MKM Stadium.
