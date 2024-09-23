Leigh’s Ricky Leutele avoids charge ahead of play-offs with just one Super League player banned

By Josh McAllister
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 13:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Just one Super League player received a ban from the Match Review Panel following the ultimate round of the regular campaign.

Leigh Leopards star Ricky Leutele is free to play against Salford Red Devils in this week’s play-offs following his sin-bin in the win over St Helens.

The centre was sent for 10 following his high tackle on opposition full-back Jack Welsby, however the MRP’s minutes conclude that the sin-bin was sufficient, with the contact ‘secondary’ and ‘low force’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Ranking Wigan Warriors’ average attendances over last decade with impressive 202...
Leigh Leopards centre Ricky Leutele will be free to play Salford Red Devils in the huge play-off clashLeigh Leopards centre Ricky Leutele will be free to play Salford Red Devils in the huge play-off clash
Leigh Leopards centre Ricky Leutele will be free to play Salford Red Devils in the huge play-off clash

Adrian Lam’s Leigh secured their play-off spot with an 18-12 victory on Friday over Saints, and will face Paul Rowley’s Red Devils in the eliminators.

Hull FC’s Yusuf Aydin received a one-match penalty notice, the only Super League player to cop a ban in Round 27.

The 24-year-old has been charged for Grade B dangerous contact following the 24-4 defeat to Catalans Dragons at the MKM Stadium.

Related topics:LeighSuper LeagueSalford Red DevilsSt HelensAdrian Lam

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.