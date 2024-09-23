Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Just one Super League player received a ban from the Match Review Panel following the ultimate round of the regular campaign.

Leigh Leopards star Ricky Leutele is free to play against Salford Red Devils in this week’s play-offs following his sin-bin in the win over St Helens.

The centre was sent for 10 following his high tackle on opposition full-back Jack Welsby, however the MRP’s minutes conclude that the sin-bin was sufficient, with the contact ‘secondary’ and ‘low force’.

Adrian Lam’s Leigh secured their play-off spot with an 18-12 victory on Friday over Saints, and will face Paul Rowley’s Red Devils in the eliminators.

Hull FC’s Yusuf Aydin received a one-match penalty notice, the only Super League player to cop a ban in Round 27.

The 24-year-old has been charged for Grade B dangerous contact following the 24-4 defeat to Catalans Dragons at the MKM Stadium.