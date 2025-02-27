Sean O’Loughlin oversees Warriors training in Las Vegas

Wigan Warriors assistant coach Sean O’Loughlin admits his side are desperate to mark their historic trip to Las Vegas with a win against Warrington Wolves this weekend.

In May 2019, O’Loughlin played when Wigan lost 33-16 to Catalans Dragons at Barcelona’s iconic Nou Camp.

That match was played in front of a record Super League crowd of 31,555 and saw around 5,000 Warriors fans make the trip.

A similar number of Wiganers will be in attendance for Saturday’s round-three clash against the Wolves at Allegiant Stadium and O’Loughlin says motivation is high in the first match of the quadruple header.

The legendary former captain said: “To be a part of this weekend’s event is unbelievable. Obviously we want to win the game first and foremost because this is our job and it’s a ‘work-first’ mentality.

“But it’s a special occasion and you have to enjoy times like these. If we come away – win or lose – and we’ve not embraced what it’s about then I think we’ll be disappointed as a team and a club.

“We’ll make sure we’ll tick all the right boxes physically and, rugby-wise, make sure we’re doing everything right. But you’re playing a Super League game in Vegas and it’s something special to be a part of.

“I’m sure Warrington will attack it the same. You want to win and get the two points but it’s an experience to savour so you have to enjoy it. You don’t get opportunities like this very often.

"The lads want to come away from it thinking ‘we’ve experienced something special’. We have a big rivalry with Warrington and this game will have the mentality of a cup final around it because of the occasion, the crowd, all the NRL teams being there, and the eyes on it.”

O’Loughlin played 459 games for the Warriors and won 10 major honours before retiring at the end of 2020.

The ex-England skipper now serves as assistant coach to Peet along with former team-mate Tommy Leuluai and last March all three signed big seven-year contract extensions at Wigan.

O’Loughlin says that is testament to how Wigan are being run from the top by billionaire owner Mike Danson to chief executive Kris Radlinski and head coach Peet.

“Mike obviously wants the club to be successful trophy-wise and we’ve ticked that box over the last couple of years," he added. “But I think it’s what he sees for the club in the future as well that is pretty special.

“They go hand in hand because you’ve got to be winning to get that support on the terraces from the fans. When you’re winning trophies and the fans also get the feel that the club is growing, and becoming more than just a rugby team, combining those two things together brings us to a very good place.”

The off-season saw Peet, O’Loughlin and Leuluai travelled with chief executive Kris Radlinski to visit NFL outfit New York Giants during a week in America.

“That was a great trip to go and see the Giants and what they’re about,” added O’Loughlin. “It was a good checkpoint to see what we do right and what we can also do better at – and again, it underlined the commitment of the club to investing in us as staff.

“Going to New York certainly whetted the appetite for this weekend’s game in Vegas. In 2018, I played for England in the mid-season Test against New Zealand in Denver and that was an unbelievable occasion. But playing a Super League game against Warrington in Las Vegas is something special.”