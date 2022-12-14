Liam Byrne says there is a 'real togetherness' in the Wigan Warriors squad as he reflects on his first few days of pre-season
Wigan Warriors’ Liam Byrne says he’s ready to get back into action following a good rest during the off-season.
The prop returned to Robin Park Arena this week, after being handed an extended break by the club due to his commitments with Ireland in the recent Rugby League World Cup.
Byrne states while the work throughout pre-season is hard and intense at times, he’s enjoying being involved again with the rest of the group.
He said: “It’s really good to be back around the lads.
“I had an icebreaker on Sunday, coming in for Sam Powell’s testimonial evening, and it was good to see everyone then.
“All the lads are working hard and there’s a real togetherness.
“It’s a shock to the system when you get back into it, and the training you’ve done in the off-season is nothing compared to it.
“There is always a bit of dread there but once you get the first few sessions out of the way, it feels normal.
“It’s what we work for and it is our job at the end of the day.
“It is enjoyable when you finish a session, because it’s like a reward.
“It’s going to be a good pre-season, all of the lads are looking good.”
Byrne says he rested mentally as well as physically during the off-season, taking his mind away from rugby league for a short period.
“I probably didn’t do anything for four weeks,” he added.
“I just chilled and went away on holiday.
“I like to take my mind off it, and I really enjoy my life away from rugby when I get that time off, so it’s nice to relax and wind down.
“For anyone who’s job means so much to them, it is important to be able to go away and take your mind off it.
“When you put too much into it and you’re always thinking about it, it doesn’t really work that well.
“That time away has re-energised me and now I’m happy to be back.”
The Warriors’ first Super League game of the season comes on February 18, when they make the trip to Hull KR.
Prior to that, they face Whitehaven, Barrow and Salford in pre-season.