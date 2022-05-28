Liam Byrne says Wigan Warriors' never say die attitude helped them win the Challenge Cup

The won the competition for a 20th time, after Liam Marshall scored a late try for Matty Peet’s in a 16-14 victory over Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Byrne states it was great to reward the fans for the backing they gave the team throughout the game.

He said: “We hung in there, we never say die. It probably wasn’t our best performance but all the lads stuck in there and we’ve come out on top. Nobody was fazed when we were behind.

Liam Byrne says it's great to give back to the town

“I’m just really grateful to be in this position and really happy that we can give back to the town.

“The atmosphere was amazing (when Liam Marshall scored), we all just ran into that corner and we were all chuffed to bits.

“The fans were amazing, they’ve come such a long way to get down here, so it’s great to give back to them.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been able to bring something home, but we’ve taken this chance with both hands.