The 32-year-old’s earliest memories involve being pitchside for some big occasions, as well as visiting Central Park and being a season ticket holder at DW Stadium.

Farrell states he wouldn’t trade his experiences for anything as he believes they helped onto the right path.

“One of my earliest memories is going down to one of the last games at Central Park,” he said.

Liam Farrell

“I remember going down the side of what we called Rileys, the snooker club, and then going into the ground watching Wigan.

“When I was a couple of years older, my mum and dad got season tickets for the DW, sitting in the west stand, so watching games down there was pretty cool.

“Then when I got picked up by the club, and I got asked to be a ball boy.

“I had some great experiences doing that.

“I was a ball boy in quite a few Grand Finals, when Bradford were one of the real standout teams and Leeds were doing really well.

“That adds to my love of rugby because I’ve seen some of the great occasions.

“I used to think it was the coolest thing ever.

“Most of the time it was pouring down with rain and I was wet through, but I wouldn’t change it for the world.

“I just loved being there watching the games and seeing some great players of the club, so I still feel very lucky.

“I was 15 when I first signed my first academy contract, but a few different clubs did come in.

“It’s funny looking back now. Salford offered me a very good deal, but Wigan’s was only okay.

“Rugby union was also involved at the time, but I didn’t even consider that.

“There was still nothing in my head thinking that I wanted to go anywhere else, I just wanted to sign for Wigan.

“I never wanted to go anywhere else. My parents didn’t try to swing me either way, they just let me do what I wanted to do.

“They knew in their heads I would choose Wigan.

