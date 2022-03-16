Liam Farrell hopes Wigan Warriors can put a few things right against Castleford Tigers

Matty Peet’s side were defeated for the first time this season at the weekend, as they lost 28-0 to Catalans.

Farrell says everyone in the squad is eager to get things back on track as soon as possible.

He said: “We will be focusing on ourselves more than anything else this week. I think Castleford are still trying to search for their best form, because they’ve had a tough start

Liam Farrell says Wigan Warriors are focussing on themselves heading into Thursday's game

“They will be looking to turn us over but for me it’s all about what we can do. We want to put a few things right. Everyone is keen to put things right because we’ve had a great start to the year and we want it to continue.

“We are really looking forward to it, especially being back at the DW, but we have to make sure we perform.

“We’ve been on the road for a couple of weeks now, so to be back in front of the Wigan fans is great. They turned out in big numbers for the other games, so we are thankful to them for turning out.

“Hopefully we can get more good numbers again, because I always say, the more fans that turn out helps with the performance.”

Farrell says the number of errors made by Wigan in the defeat to Catalans was one of the main reasons for the result.

“We went into the game unbeaten but there were a couple of signs the week before, we didn’t play that well against Toulouse,” he added.

“We knew it’d be a challenge against Catalans, and probably approached the game a little bit wrong.

“We had a few too many errors and gave penalties away. We were camped on our own line in the first 30 minutes, and it definitely didn’t help us.

“Catalans are just behind Saints in being the benchmark of the competition, so it was always going to be a difficult game. They were by far the better team on the day, but I don’t feel like they were the reason we lost, we were our own worst enemy.”

Farrell says one of the highlights from the trip to France was the support from the fans.

“Sometimes you can take fans for granted, but when they are making trips like that, you realise how special they are,” he explained.

“Some went home and came back a few days later, so it shows their commitment to the club and the passion they have.

“Obviously it was a disappointing performance from us which we will look to put right.

“The places we went to were really nice and the club looked after us really well. Toulouse is a great city, I’ve never been there before, so it was great to go.

“I went to Montpellier quite a few years back with the team, and that is also a great place. I think on the trip overall, the lads enjoyed the experience and the time together, it was a great laugh.

“On these small tours you have to make sure you enjoy each other’s company, and I think everyone did that, but it’s just disappointing we didn’t get the final result at the end of it.”