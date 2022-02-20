Matty Peet’s side beat Leeds Rhinos 34-12 at the DW Stadium, with Jai Field getting a hat-trick and Sam Powell scoring a brace.

Liam Farrell, who was Wigan’s other scorer, was happy with the team display throughout the majority match.

He said: “I was looking forward to coming back to the DW. We wanted to make sure we put in a performance for the fans, to show them the things we have been working on. Overall, I think it was good and were really effective at times.

Liam Farrell went over for Wigan's last try

“We did miss the jump early on. Starting slow was one of the problems we had last year, so it is something we will work on. As we got into things, we weren’t afraid of throwing the ball around, and that’s something we want to push.

“It could’ve been a scrappy game with the conditions. It was a bit greasy and windy, and that could’ve made us easily go into our shell and not pass the ball. We were still able to do it and the win was convincing for us in the end.

“Pushing in numbers and playing off the cuff is something we will continue to develop. We’ve trained a certain way in pre-season, so we’re not going to change that. We will take some improvements from it heading into next week and push on from there.”

Farrell added his name to the scoresheet towards the end of the match, with Cade Cust releasing the ball to him on the try line.

“I will be honest I’ve had harder tries in my time,” he added.

“I’m very grateful to Cade for getting the offload away and I simply had to put the ball down, but they all count the same so I’m very happy.”

Farrell was also pleased with the turnout from the fans, with 12,575 people in attendance at the DW Stadium.

“The more fans we get is great,” he said.

“To say the weather has been pretty awful, getting that many fans mean a lot to us. I’m not just saying it, but the more vocal they are, the better we perform.”