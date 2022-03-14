Liam Farrell says he feels privileged to have played 300 games for Wigan Warriors and reveals his standout moments

The 31-year-old made the landmark appearance in the defeat to Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

Farrell states he is pleased with what he has achieved with the club, but is determined to have even more success.

He said: “I’m really privileged that the club has put so much faith in me over such a long period of time. I still remember my debut like it was yesterday.

Liam Farrell has revealed his favourite moments in Cherry and White

“I said to the lads before the game at the weekend, ‘I still feel as lucky now to play my 300th game, as I did for my first one.’

“There have been a lot of good times, a lot of trophies won and a lot of great memories, so there’s a lot in there.

“I’m very grateful for all the opportunities the club has given, and I’m hoping there’s still a lot more to come.”

Farrell states plenty of moments standout to him when he looks back on the last 12 years, with four Super Leagues, two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge under his belt.

“All the finals were massive, especially in my first year, winning the 2010 Grand Final, it was a big one for me,” he added.

“That year I was only wanting to make my debut, and if I was lucky, play a handful of games, but went on to play every one.

“Quite a few trophies followed after that. I won a Challenge Cup the year later, and then the double in 2013. All the trophies stand out because I always wanted to win them.

“A moment a lot of people remember is Good Friday 2011, it’s a fond memory of mine. Growing up, coming from the town, seeing the derbies, and then being able to play in one, scoring the winning try, is a highlight of my career so far.

“When it happened people said to me, ‘you will never live this down, this will still be talked about in years to come.’

“Funnily enough, everyone still talks about it now, so it’s a privilege to be part of the history books.”