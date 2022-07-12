Matty Peet’s side were narrowly defeated 20-18 by St Helens at the Magic Weekend in Newcastle.

Farrell states Wigan can’t dwell on the result at St James’ Park and need to turn their attention to the next fixture.

He said: “Straight after the game it was quite deflating because we were so close to winning. Reflecting back on it in the last couple of days, we probably didn’t deserve the win.

Liam Farrell

“The way we handed the ball over in the first half put us in a bad position and we were probably behind on the energy battle, but luckily we scraped our way back into it and put ourselves in a really good spot through effort and desire.

“It was probably a similar story in the second half where we gave up too much ball, which ultimately cost us.

“The first thing Matty said after the game is: ‘Don’t dwell on it.’

“Saints have been our benchmark for the last six months, trying to get ourselves up to that standard, so I think it’s a bit of a lesson for us and shows that we are not where we need to be yet.

“I see us both as two top teams, but we need to get to the point where we can get a good result against them.

“At the weekend I feel like they were there for the taking, with a few players missing, but we missed that opportunity. Full credit to them they deserved to win on the day and we will come back better from it.

“We need to refresh and fix up a few areas, then move on, and do it quickly because we’ve got Hull on Friday, who beat us before the Challenge Cup final.”

The Warriors played the final 15 minutes of Saturday’s game with 12-men, after Brad Singleton was sent off for a high hit on Curtis Sironen.

“It’s a tough one,” Farrell added.

“The way things have gone this year, it is definitely a yellow card. Whether it was a red, I don’t know.