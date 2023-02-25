Liam Farrell says Wigan Warriors 'nailed' the basics in their comprehensive victory over Wakefield Trinity

Liam Marshall went over for four tries in the game, as Matty Peet’s side posted a 60-0 victory at the DW Stadium.

Farrell states it was a pleasing display for the Warriors following last week’s defeat to Hull KR.

He said: “As much as it was a great attacking performance, the really positive for us is defence.

Liam Farrell

"After a disappointing game last week, we wanted to make sure we did all of the basics right.

“We had a simple mentality in attack and defence, and I think we nailed both.

"As individuals everyone was just looking for a better performance, which came together well as a team.

"Even at the backend of the game, all of the simple things were still being done really well.

"That’s probably the most pleasing thing for us.

"Last week has been and gone, and this game is a real positive for us.

"The lads who came in were great, I think Willie Isa made a real difference, and Paddy Mago coming off the bench was okay.

"We performed really well and it’s a great stepping stone in the right direction.

"One thing all the lads have been looking forward to is coming back here to play.

"Last year was a very good place for us, and teams found it tough to come and get a win.

"We want to make it exactly the same again.