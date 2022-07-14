Liam Farrell states Wigan Warriors are eager to get back into action for a tough challenge against Hull FC

Matty Peet’s side take on Hull FC at the DW Stadium on Friday night (K.O. 8pm).

Farrell states it is important for Wigan to continue their good home form heading into the final few months of the season.

He said: “Being back at the DW Stadium is exciting for us because we’ve not had a lot of time there lately, so it will be good.

Liam Farrell states Wigan Warriors' home form will be vital during the final months of the season

“We’ve had some good results on the road, but we see it as a place where we fancy ourselves to get a few wins. If we can get a really good home form going then it will be great for us.

“The boys will be biting to get back out there after the disappointing result at the weekend.

“Hull have had quite a few changes in the last month through injuries and players coming in, so it will be a different challenge for us but is one we are ready for.

“I remember the game against them (before the Challenge Cup final) quite clearly. We went there with the right intentions, but we were slightly off on the day. I wouldn’t say we were horrendous, but gave them a chance and they blew us away in the first 20 minutes.

“We know what to expect from them so we need to be on our game.

“They will have some things they will want to fix up. Their last game was quite high scoring, so defensively they will want to be stronger. It’s similar to us because we leaked a couple of soft tries.

“Hull are looking to move up the ladder, but we want to maintain our place.”

Despite Wigan being on the losing side against St Helens at the Magic Weekend, Farrell admits it was still a great spectacle.

“It had a big atmosphere, just being there in Newcastle and all the clubs coming together,” he added.

“No other sport could do anything like it. I’m a massive fan of the concept. We’re lucky that it’s marketed well and all the clubs get behind it.

“There’s never any trouble off the back of it.