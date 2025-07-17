Liam Farrell applauds the Wigan Warriors supporters

Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell will reach the magnificent milestone of 400 appearances for his hometown club on Saturday when they host Hull FC at the Brick Community Stadium.

The 35-year-old has enjoyed a distinguished career at the highest level, having played in 399 games for the Warriors since making his first-team debut under then-coach Michael Maguire in 2010.

Asked if he ever thought he would join the exclusive 400 club at Wigan, Farrell replied: “I definitely didn’t, it’s going to be a really proud moment for myself and my family.

"If I think back to all those years ago, I think I just wanted to play one game for Wigan, never mind 400, and all the moments that have come between... It’s been pretty special up to now, and I’m still enjoying it just as much as I ever have.

"I wouldn’t say that (my debut feels like it was forever ago). There’s never been a day when I’ve not enjoyed coming into training and coming into work and doing my job. It doesn’t feel too long ago, but there has been a lot of stuff that has gone on between, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.

"The one thing I’ve enjoyed throughout my career is that big games come easy to me, in terms of the energy and excitement, I still get the same excitement now, and probably a little bit more if I’m honest, because you know there aren’t going to be too many left, so I definitely don’t take big games for granted and I’m sure I’ll enjoy this one at the weekend."

Farrell has a rugby league CV that most players could only ever dream of, with six Super League titles, five League Leaders’ Shields, four Challenge Cups and two World Club Challenge titles to his name.

The England international, who has won 12 caps for his country on the international stage, has also been named in the Super League Dream Team on six occasions (2015, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023).

However, there are a couple of moments that stand out from the rest for the iconic back-rower.

"My debut stands out straight away,” said Farrell. “It was against Wakefield on Easter Monday in 2010.

"It was a late call-up, Madge (Maguire) obviously put me in at the time, and I came off the bench and scored that day, which was a very proud moment for my family.

"I’ve been involved in many big games over the years, and they’ve always been special in their own right, but the one that really stands out is the first Grand Final in 2010 for obvious reasons.

"I expected to play maybe one game that year, even if it was just five or 10 minutes, but I went on to play around 25 games that year and be part of Wigan’s Grand Final-winning team.

"We’d not won a Grand Final for something like 12 years, so I think it was a turning of the corner for the club, and there was a lot of success after that, so that one was very special.”