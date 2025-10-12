Liam Farrell after Wigan Warriors' Grand Final defeat to Hull KR

Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell delivered a composed and measured assessment in the aftermath of his side’s defeat to Hull KR in the Super League Grand Final, acknowledging the disappointment and the lessons it could offer moving forward.

The Warriors were denied a third Super League title in a row as they were well-beaten in a 24-6 defeat to Hull KR, who became just the fifth team in the competition’s history to win the Grand Final.

Despite a promising start from Wigan, the Robins seized control from the opening 20 minutes and never looked back, as Willie Peters’ side went on to claim a historic treble.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Farrell paid credit to Hull KR in an honest reflection.

"I wouldn’t call it frustrating,” said Farrell. “We’ll be kicking ourselves a little bit, I think, over the next couple of days.

"Apart from the first 20 minutes, Hull KR controlled the game really well. They deserve what they’ve got – they’ve been consistent all year across the league, so congratulations to them.

"There are things that will annoy us a little bit, but frustrating wouldn’t be the word – there are definitely things to learn from what we did wrong in that game.”

The defeat meant Wigan ended the 2025 campaign without a trophy, with Hull KR enjoying a clean sweep of the Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and Grand Final, which serves as a sobering moment for the Warriors, who became the first team to claim an unprecedented quadruple in 2024.

But Farrell believes the experience – especially for the younger members of the squad – could prove pivotal for their long-term development and resolve to bounce back next year.

"For quite a few lads, this was their first taste of a defeat in a Grand Final, so it is obviously very disappointing,” Farrell added.

"But I’d like to think everyone can put it to the back of their minds as soon as they can and enjoy a break away from rugby and come back in refreshed next year, but just know it gives them the bit between their teeth for next year. It’s not that we have to be a lot better team – just learn from a few areas where we can be better.”