Ethan Havard, Toby King and Jai Field were also among the scorers, with Matty Peet’s side putting in an impressive second half display.

Wigan grew in confidence throughout the game, while the Tigers were unable to keep up with them once the tempo took a step up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening stages in particular proved to be the most testing for the Warriors, with Lee Radford’s side coming close to the line on a number of occasions.

Wigan Warriors overcame Castleford Tigers

Castleford looked hungry after last week’s defeat to St Helens, while Wigan invited some pressure onto themselves with a couple of errors.

Nonetheless, they protected their line well, and kept the home team out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan’s first real chance of the opening 40 minutes was stopped by the referee, who blocked Marshall as he made a break through the Tigers defence, after a quick restart from Jake Wardle.

After being denied one route to the try line, the winger was given another opportunity just before, as space opened up on the left side for him to go over.

After missing the conversion, Harry Smith quickly made amends with a successful penalty to make it 6-0 at half time.

Immediately after the restart, Wigan doubled their lead as Havard found his way over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors’ position was strengthened ahead of the hour mark, with Marshall influencing proceedings on both try lines.

The winger made a crucial interception to deny Bureta Faraimo a route over, before sprinting the length of the field to claim his second of the night.

In the final 10 minutes of the game, King and Field added their names to the scoresheet, while Marshall dashed away from a tiring Tigers defence to get his third.

Wigan just got stronger as the evening progressed, while home the side slumped to their third consecutive defeat this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Bevan French, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Mike Cooper, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Ethan Havard, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Kai Pearce-Paul.